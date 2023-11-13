Vitamins, Candles and a little Charcuterie

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Town and Country host Alicia Lewis welcomed Jessica Little, Co-owner of Sweet Grass Diary in the kitchen on How to Make the Perfect Charcuterie board.

Alicia also went out on the town around the Good Life and visited Simply Beautiful Candle Company.

Health is Wealth Tour Event underway with event organizer Deloris Levatt joins Alicia to share “The most scientifically validated product’s in the world.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.