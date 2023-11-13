We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Turner Center for the Arts actively searching for instructors

The Turner Center is searching for instructors to teach digital arts, technology and media...
The Turner Center is searching for instructors to teach digital arts, technology and media classes, according to a release. Specific fields of interest include graphic ars, web design, photography, videographer and other related fields.(WVIR)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking instructors to add to its creative team.

The Turner Center is searching for instructors to teach digital arts, technology and media classes, according to a release. Specific fields of interest include graphic arts, web design, photography, videographer and other related fields.

Instructors are needed for a 10-week grant program and regular classes.

“Instructors play a crucial role in fulfilling the Turner Center’s mission to promote and celebrate the arts by serving as a regional center for cultural enrichment, education and entertainment,” the release said. “Programs and classes offer new opportunities for artistic expression and growth to the greater south Georgia and north Florida communities, as well as to the surrounding areas.”

For additional information or assistance contact Hailey Rathmann, Art Education Administrator, at (229) 247-2787 or hrathmann@turnercenter.org.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at around 8:55 p.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers were alerted to a vehicle...
Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting, cross-county police chase
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell is back in Bibb County after his capture in Augusta.
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
From left to right: Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all Friday night football updates.
Playoffs Round 1: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games

Latest News

Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
APD investigating body found on Albany road
The Safter Georgia School Grant will supplement each program's cost, enabling the district to...
Colquitt School District receives $250K safety grant
The Feeding the Community event is sponsored by the City of Thomasville.
Feeding the Community event in Thomasville to providing essentials to those in need
The Calico Arts and Crafts festival brings nearly 10,000 people each year from all over. The...
2023 Calico Arts & Crafts Festival brings in thousands of people