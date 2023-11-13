More around the Good Life

We're Hiring Wednesday
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stephani Carr joined host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen to share Better with Butter products and more.

Alicia and the Town and Country team had some Fun at Flint River Aquarium.

Dr. Quianna Lavant, Director of Enrollment at Albany Technical College (ATC) sat down with Alicia shared some good news about ATC waiving application fees for the month if November.

