McDonald’s announces collab with Crocs

The Crocs are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.
(McDonald's/Crocs)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – McDonald’s is teaming up with Crocs to bring fans footwear featuring some of the brand’s most iconic characters.

In a press release Monday, McDonald’s said the footwear line will be available for purchase starting Tuesday on Crocs.ca, at Crocs retail locations, and select wholesale partners, while supplies last.

The line includes four different pairs of shoes, matching socks, and various Jibbitz charms.

The shoe options are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.

The Grimace-inspired shoe is a sandal lined with faux fur featuring Grimace’s face on the straps, a shake charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

The Birdie-inspired shoe is a classic Croc clog with signature yellow and pink, an Egg McMuffin charm, and can be paired with winged pink socks.

The Hamburglar-inspired shoe is a classic Croc clog with the character’s famous black and white stripes, a hamburger charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

The fourth shoe option is not inspired by any specific character, but rather an ode to McDonald’s itself. The classic Croc clog is red and comes with charms in the form of Chicken McNuggets, Big Macs, and fries.

McDonald’s said the shoes with charms will be available for $85-90 a pair. Socks will cost $25 a pair.

