We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms

FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after being hit by a deer and a vehicle on the highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner, 35-year-old Troy James McConnell was hit by a deer while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247 and was then hit by another vehicle while he was trying to get off the highway.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

The coroner said McConnell died from “multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at around 8:55 p.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers were alerted to a vehicle...
Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting, cross-county police chase
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell is back in Bibb County after his capture in Augusta.
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
From left to right: Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all Friday night football updates.
Playoffs Round 1: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games

Latest News

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
APD investigating body found on Albany road
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans