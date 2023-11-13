Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The old Americus High School is a significant piece of history but has now turned into a dump site according to some Americus residents.

Now, alumni of the school want to see more done to clean it up. WALB reports what steps are in place to preserve this property.

Americus is a town that has a rich history. Just a few months back we reported on upkeep issues at Furlow Grammar School and now the Americus High School has become a dumpsite.

“It sits here and there is nothing that is going on with it. I don’t want it to end up like the old Furlow Charter School because it’s all dilapidated and falling down. The school board ensures that there is a plan for it, but nothing has been voiced yet and nothing has been voted on. Nobody in the community knows exactly what this building is used for,” James Wolfe, alum and Sumter County resident, said.

Superintendent Walter Knighton said that they do have a plan in place to utilize the building.

Currently, the school district still uses the building for athletic purposes, but it will also begin to use it as a community center once more funding becomes available.

“To be back here right now kind of just brings back a lot of memories though. Not all bad but a mixture of both good and bad. And I just hate that it sits here,” Trokney Sims, retired Sumter County Middle School educator, said.

Teresa Mansfield is a retired educator of Americus High School, and she said that the times have changed since the 70s. She often sees the students she once taught and wants to emphasize the importance of keeping the youth out of trouble.

“I came to realize that I must carry on and forget about the obstacles and focus on what can be achieved. And blacks and whites came together as the only high school except there was a private school,” said Teresa Mansfield, Retired Educator of Americus High School.

Many concerned residents say that they much rather see this building be used for a community center, a training facility or even housing.

“A senior citizen center that would be awesome to have here. There are a lot of places looking for space. I know that and it should be easy to rent a room or so a meeting every night,” Wolfe said.

The school is now only used for athletic purposes. Teresa Mansfield says back in the 1970s, parks and recreation was one way to keep the kids out of trouble.

“They cater to kids from 5-12 years old. So those black youth I see just walking around don’t have anything to do nowhere to turn. And a lot of them are without high school degrees because in most instances they were unfairly kicked out for good and told they wouldn’t go anywhere else. And that still bothers me till this day,” Mansfield said.

Wolfe says over the years, he’s seen some change but wants more.

“I love my county, the city of Americus. I love the people of this town and county. It has changed much over the years. In some areas, they are building up and that’s great, and in other areas, they are not. It’s getting dilapidated and sitting. It would be nice to bring in more jobs in the county,” Wolfe said.

The superintendent held several meetings with the city and the mayor, and those on the board to get started on additional projects for the building. There is no completion date set, but we’ll keep you updated.

The proposals that are in place will ultimately be decided by the county school board.

