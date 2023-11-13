First Alert Forecast

We're Hiring Wednesday
A week of cloudy skies and rain chances ahead for SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our thick layer of cloud will stick around into the night along with the chance for some drizzle. Northeasterly winds will usher in slightly drier air into the night and cooler temperatures in the low to mid-50s. On Monday, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s with a few low 70s. Drier conditions will prevail throughout the day, but cloud cover will be sticking around. Winds will start increasing starting on Monday as a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico continues to strengthen. Winds by Monday evening will be as high as 20 mph at times. Tuesday will be the day to watch as that low begins to drive in some rainfall. This low will support the continuation of cloudy skies, rainfall, and cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. The heaviest rainfall will occur on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s or below and lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts have come down closer to around one inch or less in some areas. We will be drier by Thursday night and approaching the weekend. Sunshine returns by the weekend and highs will slowly get back into the 70s.

