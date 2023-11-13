We're Hiring Wednesday
Colquitt School District receives $250K safety grant

The Safter Georgia School Grant will supplement each program's cost, enabling the district to...
The Safter Georgia School Grant will supplement each program's cost, enabling the district to continue seeking additional ways to enhance school safety.(WALB)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -  Colquitt County School District received $250,000 from Safer Georgia Schools Grant, according to the release.

The grant is intended to support the health and safety of students in Georgia. through programs, activities, equipment, and supplies to improve infrastructure, professional development, and personnel.

The funds are provided under Title IV, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

School Safety is one of the three district priorities, along with academic rigor and customer service. The grant funds supplement two safety programs that are essential in providing a safe and secure environment for all students and employees of the district.

The school district partners with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to provide eleven School Resource Officers (SROs) across all school locations.

Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell says, “This grant will allow us to ensure that our schools will have the resources to continue providing top-notch safety.”

In addition, the district uses the Centegix Crisis Alert system. Each district employee uses this real-time emergency alert system in all locations. Employees can quickly request help for emergencies using a wearable badge that they carry with them.

Their alert triggers a floor and room-specific location for the emergency response teams. In some situations, visual strobes, digital messages, and automated intercom announcements are activated to alert everyone in the building of a campus-wide incident and what actions to take.

The district has partnered closely with the Moultrie Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office to prepare for emergencies and evaluate ways to make all our schools safer.

Each law enforcement agency has access to and is part of the Centegix Crisis Alert System and also has emergency access to school cameras in the event of a crisis.

“The Safter Georgia Schools Grant will allow the district to continue what they have started and provide the means to meet goals in providing the safest schools possible.” says  Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson.

The Safter Georgia School Grant will supplement each program’s cost, enabling the district to continue seeking additional ways to enhance school safety.

