We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his goal is to return from a torn Achilles tendon by mid-December, NBC’s Melissa Stark reported during the telecast of the Jets’ game at Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Rodgers had hinted recently he hopes to return before the end of the season, but this is the most specific he has been. He suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’” Stark said on the telecast.

However, Rodgers, who was on the sideline, told Stark he “just wasn’t feeling it” about throwing passes during pre-game warmups as he has the last several weeks.

Rodgers said he has been working on a weight-limiting treadmill, jogging at 50% of his body weight. His goal this week is to increase it to 75%.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all Friday night football updates.
Playoffs Round 1: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games
On Saturday at around 8:55 p.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers were alerted to a vehicle...
Suspect involved in cross-county police chase, officer-involved shooting arrested
From left to right: Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
On Nov. 8, he was seen on N. Slappey Boulevard near the same store he burglarized and was taken...
Suspect in Albany Dollar General smash-and-grab burglary arrested

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington,...
House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown