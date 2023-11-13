We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

3 charged after ‘ghost bag’ operation at airport, police say

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.
By Daniel Smithson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Three women were arrested in Tennessee for allegedly participating in what police call a “ghost bagging” ring.

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.

Officials found brand-new Lululemon clothes, a receipt, a forged driver’s license and a credit card.

Police said three women drove to the airport to pick up the bag.

Officers stopped them and found $20,000 worth of gift cards, $9,000 worth of receipts and merchandise and 10 credit cards inside the car.

Police believe the women were buying clothes using stolen credit card information. Then they return them to different stores to get cash or store credit, police said.

Torryiel Griggs, 30, who was the driver of the vehicle, was charged with theft of property, criminal simulation and credit card fraud.

It’s unknown at this time the charges the other women face.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at around 8:55 p.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers were alerted to a vehicle...
Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting, cross-county police chase
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell is back in Bibb County after his capture in Augusta.
Escapee’s capture in Augusta leaves mark on neighborhood
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
From left to right: Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all Friday night football updates.
Playoffs Round 1: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
The identity of Baby Jane Doe has now been identified after 35 years. (Artist rendering of Baby...
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
In a press conference, Chuck E. Cheese said the animatronic band will be exclusively and...
Chuck E. Cheese is getting rid of its iconic animatronic bands