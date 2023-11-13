1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - After 35 years with no arrests and no identity of WAre County Baby Jane Doe, both the identity and suspects in her death have been identified.

In a news conference on Monday, the GBI, along with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office Dougherty County district attorney and others, announced the identity of the child’s body that was found on December 21, 1988.

Kenyatta “Kiki” Odom, a 5-year-old, was identified as the child. According to court records, she died from having two parts of her body put in hot water.

Details including the motive of her death have yet to be released, however, two suspects have now been indicted on charges in her death.

Kenyatta’s mother, Evelyn Odom, 56, also known as Zmecca Lucina, and stepfather, Ulyster Sanders, 61, both from Albany, are now facing five indictments including felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit a crime and concealing death of another.

Both were arrested on Nov. 9, 2023.

Photo of Evelyn Odom (Zmecca Luciana) (Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say they believe her death happened in the Albany area or Dougherty County. WALB has reported that an Albany Herald Newspaper was found at the scene near the television cabinet where Kenyatta’s remains were found.

The GBI reports that Sanders is currently being held in Dougherty County, and District Attorney Greg Edwards said the indictments will go to trial.

Kenyatt’as mother is currently being held in the Cook County Jail, after being arrested in Lenox, and is expected to be taken to Dougherty County.

