Suspect involved in cross-county police chase, officer-involved shooting arrested

On Saturday at around 8:55 p.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers were alerted to a vehicle pursuit.(WTVG / MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers were alerted to a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening.

Officials from Cook County were involved in a chase with a burgundy Mustang. The suspect was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Turner County prior to the chase, according to officials.

A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy performed two P.I.T. maneuvers with the second resulting in the driver being taken into custody without further incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WALB is working to learn more about the officer-involved shooting in Turner County.

Stay with WALB for updates.

