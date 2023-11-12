We're Hiring Wednesday
Miracle in the Woods hosts first benefit concert

Miracle in the Woods is putting on it's first Rock for a Miracle event.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, the first concert put on by Miracle in the Woods Foundation raised funds to give outdoor access to individuals with disabilities.

Jamie Kiep is the founder of Miracle in the Woods Foundation. He first saw a need for accessible hunting when his own son was diagnosed with disabilities.

With hunting being a big interest in Georgia, organizers decided to lift the financial burden of accessible blinds and trips by taking care of everything free of charge.

“We are going to take care of their travel expenses, their lodging, their meals and we are going to make it 100 percent for free. And we are not just going to do that for one individual but a different disabled individual each weekend,” Kiep said.

“So many people don’t understand and realize is the peace and tranquility that the outdoors brings. Not only is Jamie serving special needs but he is also serving combat veterans. And a lot times being able to disconnect from the noise and being out the world allows these people to find peace,” Grant Belk, concert vendor, said.

Musician Riley Anderson performed at Chehaw in hopes of continuing the organization’s mission.

For more information on Miracle in the Woods, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

