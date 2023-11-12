We're Hiring Wednesday
Marine Corps League, Albany Young Marines come together to honor veterans

On Saturday, the city of Albany celebrated Veterans Day for all who have fought to serve our country.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On a day that Americans celebrate all past and present veterans, the city of Albany gathered for an annual event put on by the Marine Corps League and the Albany Young Marines.

On Saturday, veterans from all over the country commemorated their sacrifice to serving the United States.

Sergeant Major for the Army Regina Stone was the keynote speaker and shared what Veterans Day means to her.

“The sacrifice you make to build a younger generation. The color guard that was up here today they were being molded, shaped, and prepared to fight the fight,” Stone said.

“I want to be in the military because it’s always been a dream of mine and it’s interesting to me,” Heavenly Stephens, Albany Young Marines, said.

Attendees say the overall message was respect for current veterans and optimism for the future of our country.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

