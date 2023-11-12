Marine Corps League, Albany Young Marines come together to honor veterans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On a day that Americans celebrate all past and present veterans, the city of Albany gathered for an annual event put on by the Marine Corps League and the Albany Young Marines.

On Saturday, veterans from all over the country commemorated their sacrifice to serving the United States.

Sergeant Major for the Army Regina Stone was the keynote speaker and shared what Veterans Day means to her.

“The sacrifice you make to build a younger generation. The color guard that was up here today they were being molded, shaped, and prepared to fight the fight,” Stone said.

“I want to be in the military because it’s always been a dream of mine and it’s interesting to me,” Heavenly Stephens, Albany Young Marines, said.

Attendees say the overall message was respect for current veterans and optimism for the future of our country.

