Escaped Bibb County inmate captured at home on Alpine Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office captured the third of four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center October 16.

FBI Atlanta Public Affairs says just after 8 a.m., 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell was located at a home on the 3000 block of Alpine Road in Augusta.

When Barnwell was captured, large amounts of drugs were found inside the house.

The GBI and Burke County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the search of the home.

FBI Atlanta Public Affairs tells us suspected meth, fentanyl, heroine and cocaine were in the house but all will need to be lab tested for official results.

The FBI says no one else was at the house when Barnwell was arrested.

Our cameras were the only ones rolling when law enforcement searched the home and gathered evidence at the scene.

Of the four inmates, the FBI says only one remains on the run which is 52-year-old Joey Fournier.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-255-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

