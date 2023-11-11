We're Hiring Wednesday
Welcome much needed rain

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with welcomed relief from the extended dry spell holds through the weekend. A weak cold front is slowly pushing south with the best chance of rain in about a month across SGA. A few showers early evening then a steady rain overnight. Plan for a wet Saturday morning followed by periods of light rain into the afternoon therefore not a washout on Veterans Day. Showers continue on Sunday before gradually tapering off into the evening. Rainfall amounts will range between 1/2″-1″ over the weekend.

With clouds and rain around expect cooler below average temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday then chilly upper 50s on Sunday.

Early week kicks off cool and dry on Monday. The next round of rain moves in Tuesday through Friday. Expect more significant amounts of 2-3″+ with periods of heavy rain. Temperatures slowly rise from cool 60s on Monday to seasonal mid 70s on Friday.

