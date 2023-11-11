Playoffs Week 1: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 1 of Georgia high school football playoffs. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

Parkview @ Colquitt – 7:30 PM

Archer @ Valdosta – 7:30 PM

6A

St. Pius X @ Thomas County Central – 7:30 PM

Dunwoody @ Lee County – 7:30 PM

5A

Chamblee @ Coffee – 7:00 PM

4A

Trinity Christian @ Bainbridge – 2:00 PM (Saturday)

Troup County @ Cairo – 2:00 PM (Saturday)

Westover @ LaGrange – 3:30 PM (Saturday)

3A

Hephzibah @ Crisp County – 7:30 PM

Thomasville @ Harlem – 7:30 PM

Monroe @ Morgan County - 7:30 PM

2A

Washington County @ Cook – 5:00 PM (Saturday)

Putnam County @ Fitzgerald – 4:00 PM (Saturday)

Worth County @ Laney – [time] (Saturday)

A DIV 2

Hawkinsville @ Early County - 7:30 PM

Mcintosh County Academy @ Clinch County - 7:30 PM

Miller County @ Dooly County - 7:30 PM

UNK vs Schley County - 7:30 PM

Wilcox County @ Seminole County - 7:30 PM

ECI @ Lanier County - 7:30 PM

Randolph Clay @ Telfair County - 7:30 PM

Turner County @ Portal - 7:30 PM

A DIV 1

Crawford County @ Brooks County - 7:30 PM

Temple @ Irwin County - 7:30 PM

Pelham @ Heard County - 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-Man AAA

Lakeview @ Southland Academy – 7:30 PM

St. Andrew’s @ Tiftarea – 7:30 PM

Georgia Christian @ Augusta Prep Day – 7:30 PM

GAPPS 8-MAN

Young Americans @ Sherwood Christian – 7:30 PM

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.