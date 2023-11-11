Valdosta State University honors veteran faculty, students, staff for Veterans Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “President Eisenhower signed a bill that forever made the day Veterans Day. In doing so, he challenged us to come together annually to redirect ourselves to the cause of peace, to honor those made the ultimate sacrifice, and perhaps most importantly to thank all living Veterans and active service personnel for their loyal service to our country,” Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, Valdosta State University President, said.

Valdosta State University (VSU) United States Air Force ROTC Detachment 172 welcomed Veterans, as they honored and celebrated those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The ceremony was held on the lawn of Pound Hall which is the center for VSU’s military program and services, with the Air Force ROTC housed directly behind.

This year’s speaker was Lt. Col. Barry Fuller, who was a part of the first graduating class of Detachment 172, in 1975.

“Given the opportunity, I would do it again. I always tell people when they say “thank you for your service,” I had more fun than the law allows so to all you Veterans that have done great things I salute you,” Fuller said. “I enjoy doing it and as long as I’m healthy I’m going to continue doing it, like I just finished that book and now I’m trying to find something else to start digging into around here. For me it’s a labor of love.”

Fuller is a native of Valdosta. He served 20 years in the USAF, including as a C-130 pilot. He later worked as a pilot for United Airlines.

Since his retirement, he has been writing books about South Georgia history, including a book on the history of a Cook County church and an exploration into his father’s service in World War II.

“I traced my fathers footsteps through World War II, which he would not talk about. I had to do a lot to find out how he was involved,” Fuller said. “I’ve always like history so I has I research things I put it in writing.”

The university recognized faculty, staff and student veterans at the ceremony.

“Their presence, the presence of that next generation of military leaders, the presence of our active duty military personnel, and our Veterans they all make this institution and our VSU family much better,” Carvajal said.

VSU offers multiple services and resources for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

