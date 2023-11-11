We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office looking for car break-in suspect

The car break-ins took place throughout the week in the Summerhill Road area.
The car break-ins took place throughout the week in the Summerhill Road area.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in several car break-ins over the past week in the Summerhill Road area.

All of the cars have been unlocked, according to officials.

“We are working on collecting more videos and we will share those as we get them,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The post shows security camera footage of the suspect wearing a light hoodie and dark pants. He attempted to open a locked car, then walked away after the car door did not open.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at (229) 225-3315.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all Friday night football updates.
Playoffs Round 1: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games
On Nov. 8, he was seen on N. Slappey Boulevard near the same store he burglarized and was taken...
Suspect in Albany Dollar General smash-and-grab burglary arrested
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

WALB would like to thank all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces!
Veterans Day Weekend events in South Georgia
FILE - New state-issued voting machines used for the Georgia primary election on June 9, 2020,...
Constitutional challenge to Georgia voting machines set for trial early next year
Valdosta State University honors veterans.
Valdosta State University honors veteran faculty, students, staff for Veterans Day
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms
Along with the murders, the men were also sentenced for a home invasion and other crimes.
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case