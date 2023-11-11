We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Suspect in Albany Dollar General smash-and-grab burglary arrested

On Nov. 8, he was seen on N. Slappey Boulevard near the same store he burglarized and was taken...
On Nov. 8, he was seen on N. Slappey Boulevard near the same store he burglarized and was taken into custody.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has made an arrest in an October smash-and-grab burglary at the Dollar General on N. Slappey Boulevard.

The suspect was identified as Willie Tom Green, 38. He reportedly threw a large cinder block through the front glass door of the store, went inside and took several tobacco items and then ran out of the store, according to officials.

On Nov. 8, he was seen on N. Slappey Boulevard near the same store he burglarized and was taken into custody.

Officials say in 2017, Green was accused of breaking into the same Dollar General.

Green was arrested on a smash-and-grab burglary charge and was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 302-0792.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
UPDATE: Albany Neighborhood Walmart to reopen Friday after gas line starts fire
From left to right: Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case
Photo of Donovan McCray.
Man found guilty on 2 murder charges in 2021 Decatur Co. case
Photo of Artez Moore.
Exclusive: Body found near Carr Lake identified as Bainbridge man, family confirms

Latest News

Along with the murders, the men were also sentenced for a home invasion and other crimes.
Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case
Consumers are being warned not to use more than two dozen eye drop products
WALB Investigates: Recalled eye drops found on store shelves in Albany
The new meters are aimed at making bills and power readings more accurate.
Albany residents complain of outages as automated power meters are installed
Sponsorship to buy tables will go towards building the wheelchair ramps.
South Ga. business needs community help to build wheelchair ramps for those with disabilities
The suspect previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Jan. 26.
Albany man sentenced to over 10 years for illegally possessing a gun