Sen. Jon Ossoff honors Ga. veterans at Cascade United Methodist Church Veterans Day lunch

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff honored Georgia’s veterans at the Cascade United Methodist Church’s Jazz Lunch on Saturday.

The church’s veterans ministry organized the lunch and honored several of its members, according to the release.

“On behalf of the U.S. Senate and on behalf of my constituents across the state, I extend my deepest gratitude and respect. I have no higher and more solemn obligation as Georgia’s United States Senator than to our veterans, to our servicemembers, and to our military families,” Ossoff said. “My team and I are standing by and working every day to help veterans, particularly those who are having difficulty navigating the VA bureaucracy.”

