First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few areas of light rainfall will continue into the night along with cloudy skies. This will be accompanied by a bit of wind and cool temperatures in the 50s across the area. Mostly dry conditions through the day on Sunday, but a few showers will still be possible. However, this will not stop temperatures at least rising into the 60s. Any rain chances will end through Sunday night with lows in the 50s and highs returning to the 60s for Monday. A decent layer of moisture will elevate the chance for rain Tuesday night moving into Wednesday with little chance for any thunderstorms possible despite the little instability in the atmosphere. Rainfall could total up to two to four inches from this system as low pressure exits Florida on Thursday. Drier air will arrive Thursday night into Friday with rain-free conditions as highs get back into the 70s throughout the weekend.

