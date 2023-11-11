We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police to host a one-stop-services event for gun buybacks, pill dropoff and more

The Op360 One-Stop-Services event will be on Nov. 18.
The Op360 One-Stop-Services event will be on Nov. 18.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hosting an Op360 One-Stop-Services Event on Nov. 18.

All activities will take place on Front Street and the public is welcome to the event for an anonymous gun and pill buyback, according to APD. People are also able to receive information on records restriction, gang awareness, domestic violence and mental health awareness.

For the gun buyback, participants don’t have to provide an I.D. and will not be asked any questions. They will also receive a $100 gift card when a firearm is turned in.

JC Wings will be a vendor at the event.

