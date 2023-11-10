Wilson Way entrance to Phoebe’s main campus will be closed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Sunday night, the Wilson Way entrance to Phoebe’s main campus from 2nd Avenue will be closed.

According to the release, Monday morning, workers will begin installing a new chilled water pipe that is a necessary step in the construction of Phoebe’s new Trauma & Critical Care Tower.

Temporarily, the only entrance and exit for the main campus will be directly into Phoebe’s main parking lot from 2nd Avenue.

“Since the City of Albany recently blocked our Wilson Way entrance from Jefferson Street as its major sewer project continues, we know this is an incredibly inconvenient time for us to close the other end of Wilson Way; however, work on the chilled water system must begin now to keep the tower project on schedule. We’re installing temporary signage, and we will have additional staff on hand to assist with traffic control and help patients get where they need to be.” says Deb Angerami, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer.

Valet parking for patients will still be available, and patients may still be dropped off under covered areas in front of the main entrances to the hospital and medical towers.

The traffic flow to those entrances will simply be altered for the duration of the chilled water project.

The first phase should only take a couple of weeks. A second phase will immediately follow and should also be complete in two weeks.

“We regret any disruption and inconvenience our patients and visitors are experiencing due to multiple construction projects happening at the same time around our main campus. Despite these challenges, we remain committed to putting safety first, offering superior service and providing exceptional care to everyone, every day.” Angerami says.

The latest traffic detour and parking information can be found at www.phoebehealth.com and on Phoebe’s social medial channels.

