UGA Small Business Dev. Center in Valdosta helps businesses develop, expand

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, November 9, up-and-coming entrepreneurs in Valdosta were educated on ways to fund their small businesses.

Mykaela Brown was one of the attendees, who says that she learned a lot as she is preparing to open a restaurant.

“This event helped me learn where I can get funding from because that is one of my concerns,” Brown said. “And a lot of people I have spoke to told me that I should probably start small. Seeing how much money is out there and how difficult it may be to get it’s important for me to start small and gives me more confidence about where I want to be in the future.”

The Small Business Development Centers statewide have raised almost $722 million dollars in capital through loans and equity financing.

Attendees like Brown were able to connect with other financial institutions and services that provide business loans and financial assistance.

“A.C.E. — Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, we help small businesses that are women-owned, minority-owned, or that are in low to moderate income areas receive capital,” Chanel Randolph, an ACE commercial loan officer, said. “Our requirements are a little bit different than a traditional bank or credit union, credit scores are little bit lower and we are there to help our businesses to grow.”

“Today’s session was really about educating the borrower so that they understand banking, lending, and credit scores,” Alyssa Foskey, Director of UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State, said. “Traditional and non-traditional lending and this is a statewide class that we are partnering with the Department of Community Affairs, through that partnership we’re about to provide this education to citizens around the state.”

The Small Business Development Centers statewide have raised almost $722 million in capital through loans and equity financing.

Those funds help about 150 individuals per year start or expand their businesses in our region alone, according to their director.

“We came up with a tentative plan of my business,” Marion Ricco Ramsey, King Ramsey Construction LLC, said. “She wanted to know about my business plan, model, and what direction I saw the business going in the next couple of years, as well as my marketing plan. She wanted to know information about the business which I thought was really helpful for understanding where I am coming from as a business owner.”

Ramsey is one of the success stories, he went to the SBDC after two years in business to expand his construction company. (Source: Marion Ricco Ramsey)

Ramsey is one of the success stories, he went to the SBDC after two years in business to expand his construction company.

“The best to go is to our office and we can provide those resources to you,” Foskey said. “There’s information online but that information is not always accurate or up to date. With the help of the UGA SBDC, they pay for us to have access to this data and for that we can share that data with you.”

With the resources provided at the SBDC, Ramsey said that the business has not only grown but has seen a high rate of retention.

“Which has been a great thing because this year we have had the most repeated customers we have had since we have been in business,” He said. “I can say that just that little nugget of information I took it and ran with it and I have seen the progress.”

The center is an essential resource for small businesses providing more than 5,000 business clients on a variety of topics such as writing a business plan, applying for a loan, or other financial assistance, and marketing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.