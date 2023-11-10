We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

South Ga. non-profit to hold first annual benefit concert in Albany

‘Rock for a Miracle’ is set to take place Saturday, November 11th at 3 p.m. at Chehaw Park
South Ga. non-profit to hold first annual benefit concert in Albany
By Madison Foglio
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to have some fun in the sun on Saturday, Nov. 11, listen up! A South Georgia non-profit that provides outdoor access for those with disabilities will be holding its first annual benefit concert, “Rock for a Miracle,” at Chehaw Park in Albany.

The benefit concert will help people, like Josh, be able to do what he loves most: hunt.

Over 20 years ago, Josh was in a motor vehicle accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Before his injury, Josh would go hunting pretty regularly. Now at 38 years old, he has only been hunting once since his accident. That was until he heard about Miracle in the Woods.

“It’s very personal to me, because y’all are all about helping people with disabilities enjoy hunting,” said Josh. “And it’s a lifelong dream for me come true.”

The Miracle in the Woods Foundation is a non-profit that started in 2022. It gives people with special needs, disabilities and military veterans the chance to participate in the outdoors, to go hunting and fishing. It’s 100 % free of charge.

Miracle in the Woods in puttin on if's first Rock for a Miracle event
Miracle in the Woods in puttin on if's first Rock for a Miracle event(Source: Miracle in the Woods Foundation)

Jamie Kiep is the executive director of the Miracle in the Woods Foundation. He tells WALB he started the foundation for two reasons.

“It’s something that I feel like God put on my heart to do,” said Kiep. “And having a son with special needs and disabilities, our heart is there for people with special needs and disabilities. And being an outdoorsman myself and having someone with special needs, we know the financial burden of that, and we want to make that light and non-existent for those that want to get in the outdoors, and we want to make it possible.”

One of Josh’s disabilities is that he has partial paralysis on his left side. Miracle in the Woods Foundation provided a handicap-accessible ground blind to make the hunt possible. Kiep tells WALB that without it, Josh wouldn’t be able to hunt.

“It’s something that we take for granted every day,” said Kiep. “That we can go out in the woods whenever we please, but most of these folks need assistance. And they just enjoy being there.”

And 100% of the proceeds from the ‘Rock for a Miracle’ concert will go directly to making these adventures in the outdoors possible. The event kicks off at 3 pm on Saturday, Nov. 11 from Chehaw Park in Albany.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to check back throughout Tuesday night for live updates, as well as watch the WALB...
Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote 2023: South Georgia election result highlights
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
Fire at North Albany Walmart causes store to close early
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case
The fire happened on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Exon gas station Tuesday night.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident

Latest News

The Small Business Development Centers statewide have raised almost $722 million dollars in...
UGA office in Valdosta provides business and economic development assistance
WALB would like to thank all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces!
Veterans Day Weekend events in South Georgia
Thursday, the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base honored the Marine Corps's birthday in a...
MCLB celebrates the Marine Corps 248th birthday
All yard sales must be visible from Highway 37 and must have ample parking
16th annual Southwest Georgia 65 Mile High Cotton yard sale