Randle brothers use off field bond to lead Monroe on the gridiron

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Tornadoes are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Green and gold defense no doubt will be a key in just how far they can go but coach Herring says it’s even more simple, they have the ability to go as far as they want it just has to show on gameday.

“We know it’s a win or go home game but you know for us I think our biggest competition is us and I say that in regards to you know not making mistakes being able to execute the gameplan. We know that athletically on the field there’s not very many teams in the state that is going to out match us in that department. We just have to play to the best of our abilities and execute the gameplan as it’s written and when it’s time for guys to make a play they just got to make a play,” said head coach Lacey Herring.

Two of those players coach refers to share the same last name and will be key in the Tornadoes success. They share a bond on and off the field.

Corey and Camryn Randle, brothers, born just two months a part have taken the Monroe offense to greater heights this season. Corey plays under center and not too far down the line is his brother Cameryn at wide receiver. Both big contributors to the Golden Tornadoes offense got their start with the Albany Seahawks.

Cameryn always played an age level above Corey due to the age gap, and according to him his brother was a late bloomer.

Cameryn said, “I don’t know Corey was good he was just I feel like he was scary but that was it. I was better back then. He just had to find that little spark in him that he knows how to play football.”

I think it’s safe to say that Corey has found that spark becoming a dual threat QB and one of the team’s leading rushers. His top target, his brother.

Corey said, “really I feel like every play I should go to him.”

We saw the Randle connection in full effect this season. The Brothers had one of their best combined performances the last game of the regular season against Columbus. Corey was 11 of 17 passing for 342 yards and 6 TDs. Cameryn led the way in receiving with 4 receptions for 85 yards and finding the end zone twice. The two began playing on the same team in middle school, but Corey says his favorite touchdown pass to his brother happened in that game.

“That my favorite one.”

Despite being brothers their connection on the field wasn’t instant.

“It happened 11th grade year around Mitchell County game. I had a 80 yard touchdown and I think our connection started there,” said Cameryn.

The Randle Connection will need to be stronger than ever this Friday night as they look to lead the green and gold to their first playoff victory since 2012.

