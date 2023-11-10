We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia was granted a stroke of good fortune while paying for groceries Thursday.

Briana Mills noticed the customer in front of her was having a difficult time paying for groceries, so she decided to foot the bill.

As she was leaving the store, Mills decided to pick up a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery, and won $150,000.

After learning she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.

According to lottery officials, this is the second top prize claimed in the game, leaving one more unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
UPDATE: Albany Neighborhood Walmart to reopen Friday after gas line starts fire
Photo of Donovan McCray.
Man found guilty on 2 murder charges in 2021 Decatur Co. case
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case
New Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander named
New Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander named
Southwest Georgia High Cotton 65-Mile Yard Sale
16th annual Southwest Georgia 65 Mile High Cotton yard sale

Latest News

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts
FILE - In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely...
Judge declines for now to push back Trump’s classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist