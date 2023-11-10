We're Hiring Wednesday
De’Mar Riley shines in Valiants in 77 point explosion

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valiants have been putting on a show all season long leading the GIAA in scoring averaging 50 points a game with Friday’s game being no different. Four guys cracked the century mark on the ground but this week’s standout and player of the week goes to De’Marr Riley. Riley ran for nearly 150 yards on the ground, was a weapon in the passing game finding the end zone multiple times and helped Valwood capture the region crown in a 77-point performance against Brookwood. Congratulations to Riley and the Valiants.

