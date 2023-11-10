Convicted Albany murderers sentenced to life in prison in 2017 case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four men convicted of a triple murder in 2017 have now been sentenced to several life sentences.

On Friday, Nov. 10, Ticorey Frazier, Quadarian Harvey, Kareem Williams and Shon Mallory were each sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no option for parole as well as additional prison time, according to information released from District Attorney Gregory Edwards.

WALB has followed the case from the beginning after Adrianna Holmes, Tyquis Smith and Demarquis Williams were found dead inside a home on East Alberson with multiple gunshots.

Along with the murders, the men were also sentenced for a home invasion and other crimes against victims, which DA Edward’s Office says came after a “ten day violent crime spree.”

“We are hopeful that the sentences that were imposed today reflected the gravity of this trauma and will provide justice for the victims in this matter. Hopefully, the futility of the crimes these individuals committed will be recognized as a loss to all parties and the community of Dougherty County and serve as a deterrent for further criminality,” Edwards said after the sentencing.

