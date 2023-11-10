We're Hiring Wednesday
Coffee wins region, Coe named coach of the week

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Mike Coe is just in his second year at the helm at Coffee High and already he’s sporting a region championship. After falling short in the final game against Ware County in 2022. this year’s script was flipped and the Trojans are at the top of the 5A region.

In convincing fashion the Trojans defeated Ware County 28-5. The win caps off an undefeated regular season. Coffee is the top seed in the 5A state tournament and will host a first and second round playoff game. Mike Coe continues to have the support in Douglas and his success with student athletes on and off the field earns him the WALB coach of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

