City of Pelham issues correction regarding Historic Black Cemetery

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Pelham wants South Georgia to know that they do in fact own the cemetery off of Liberia Street... after previously telling WALB that they did not.

Two weeks ago, a concerned citizen reached out to WALB to let us know skeletal remains were visible due to certain plots in the cemetery being beyond disrepair.

WALB went to the cemetery, and saw that some are cracked completely open, full of water, and buried under overgrown grass and weeds. When the concerned citizen reached out to WALB, WALB reached out to the city. The city said they did not own the cemetery. Now they’re releasing a new statement after “recent information has come to their attention.”

The new statement says, “We would like to clarify that while the city owns the Liberia Street Cemetery, we are not responsible for the individuals plots within the cemetery. This remains the responsibility of the families or designated caretakers of the deceased.”

The city says they are, however, responsible for maintaining the area between plots.

“It’s very disturbing because we have been having this situation going on for many, many years. Now it’s time for us to put some action into motion as far as taking care of this cemetery,” Teresa Robinson, A concerned resident, said. “It’s terrible and it’s unsafe.”

There’s still questions that we don’t have answered just yet. Like how some of the plots ended up in these conditions. An interview with the City of Pelham has been requested for those answers.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.