Bulldogs set to host playoff game after historic season

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - The Bulldogs are heading into the playoffs playing their best football perhaps in school history. At 7-2 they have positioned themselves to make a deep run and Friday’s comeback win over Charlton is a reflection on just how special this year is for the Bulldogs. They faced adversity and didn’t blink.

“Friday was a really good win for us we dug ourselves a hole probably our first time we really faced that big of a deficit our kids never really panicked at halftime, knew what we needed to do and knew we couldn’t makeup the 16 point deficit all in one play just said one play at a time lets go see what happens,” said coach Kurt Williams.

After winning their first playoff game in school history a season ago...Coach Williams and his squad are ready to make more history over the next several weeks.

Lanier County will host Emanuel County (5-5) in the first round of the state playoffs.

