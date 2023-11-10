We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany churches come together to pray for Israel

Porterfield Methodist Church will host at Prayer Service for Peace at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Porterfield Methodist Church will host at Prayer Service for Peace at 6 p.m. on Friday.(walb)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Violence continues to take over the streets of the Middle East as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas goes into a second month.

Thousands of people in Israel have been killed, while hundreds of other people have been held hostage. It’s because of that ongoing conflict that an Albany church is bringing people together to pray for peace.

Church leaders said they’re devastated to watch the violence continue to take over the international country. To them, this is their way of giving back in many people’s time of need.

Join us as many of our churches and community come together for prayer.

Posted by Porterfield Methodist Church on Monday, November 6, 2023

“This act, this atrocity that happened in Israel really just horrified me,” said Chuck Knight, executive pastor of Porterfield Methodist Church in Albany.

He said he has personal ties to the Israeli community. His wife was Jewish before she converted to Christianity, and he says he’s come to know a lot of Jewish people throughout the Albany community.

“They’re just like everybody else. They want to live, want to prosper, they want to worship God,” he said.

That’s what Knight plans on doing the night of Friday, Nov. 10 with eight other churches joining in a prayer service for peace. He said at a time of violence and war in the Middle East, he believes prayer can heal many impacted by the Gaza Crisis.

“Truly believe, that the more people we have praying for peace the better chance there is for peace in that area,” he said.

The prayer service for peace is not just for churches throughout Albany but also for anyone in the community, no matter your denomination.

“I just truly cannot even imagine the turmoil that those people are going through,” said Laura Benford, a Church member.

The Prayer Service for Peace will start at 6 p.m. at Portfield Methodist Church in Albany. Click here to view the live stream of the service.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
UPDATE: Albany Neighborhood Walmart to reopen Friday after gas line starts fire
Photo of Donovan McCray.
Man found guilty on 2 murder charges in 2021 Decatur Co. case
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case
New Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander named
New Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander named
Southwest Georgia High Cotton 65-Mile Yard Sale
16th annual Southwest Georgia 65 Mile High Cotton yard sale

Latest News

The non-profit was established in 2022.
South Ga. non-profit to hold first annual benefit concert in Albany
The Small Business Development Centers statewide have raised almost $722 million dollars in...
UGA office in Valdosta provides business and economic development assistance
WALB would like to thank all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces!
Veterans Day Weekend events in South Georgia
Thursday, the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base honored the Marine Corps's birthday in a...
MCLB celebrates the Marine Corps 248th birthday