Albany churches come together to pray for Israel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Violence continues to take over the streets of the Middle East as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas goes into a second month.

Thousands of people in Israel have been killed, while hundreds of other people have been held hostage. It’s because of that ongoing conflict that an Albany church is bringing people together to pray for peace.

Church leaders said they’re devastated to watch the violence continue to take over the international country. To them, this is their way of giving back in many people’s time of need.

“This act, this atrocity that happened in Israel really just horrified me,” said Chuck Knight, executive pastor of Porterfield Methodist Church in Albany.

He said he has personal ties to the Israeli community. His wife was Jewish before she converted to Christianity, and he says he’s come to know a lot of Jewish people throughout the Albany community.

“They’re just like everybody else. They want to live, want to prosper, they want to worship God,” he said.

That’s what Knight plans on doing the night of Friday, Nov. 10 with eight other churches joining in a prayer service for peace. He said at a time of violence and war in the Middle East, he believes prayer can heal many impacted by the Gaza Crisis.

“Truly believe, that the more people we have praying for peace the better chance there is for peace in that area,” he said.

The prayer service for peace is not just for churches throughout Albany but also for anyone in the community, no matter your denomination.

“I just truly cannot even imagine the turmoil that those people are going through,” said Laura Benford, a Church member.

The Prayer Service for Peace will start at 6 p.m. at Portfield Methodist Church in Albany. Click here to view the live stream of the service.

