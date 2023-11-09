We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Veterans Day Weekend events in South Georgia

WALB would like to thank all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces!
WALB would like to thank all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces!(WHSV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of our veterans who have served in all branches of the U.S. military, WALB News 10 thanks you for your service. Many in South Georgia are also thanking veterans by hosting events throughout the weekend.

Here are some of those events.

Dougherty County

Albany Technical College will be hosting Sergeant Major Chad M. Coston of the Marine Corps who will give a speech on November 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kirkland Conference Center. Click here for details.

Decatur County

Bainbridge will be hosting a special ceremony and wreath presentation for veterans on Friday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. in Willis Park. Click here for the full details.

Coffee County

Douglas will offer events honoring veterans throughout the weekend starting with school events and a parade on Friday, November 10. Click here for full details.

WALB will continue to update this list through the week and weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to check back throughout Tuesday night for live updates, as well as watch the WALB...
Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
Fire at North Albany Walmart causes store to close early
The fire happened on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Exon gas station Tuesday night.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident
Photo of De’Asia Hart.
19-year-old woman from Americus killed in shooting near Georgia State University
Polls are open across all counties in Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s everything you need to know for Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia

Latest News

Photo of Donovan McCray.
Man found guilty on 2 murder charges in 2021 Decatur Co. case
Be sure to see which educator wins WALB News and Mitchell EMC's A+ Educators.
A+ Educator: Shaneshia Milton
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
Albany Neighborhood Walmart temporarily closed after gas line starts fire
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case