Race for Valdosta City Council District 7 is headed to a runoff election

At least nine South Georgia races will be heading to a runoff in December.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - At least 9 South Georgia races will be going to a runoff election a month from now. One of them is the District 7 race for Valdosta City Council.

The only race in Valdosta that will be participating in a runoff election is the Valdosta City Council District 7 At-Large.

Nick Harden and Bill Love were the top two vote-getters in the 4-man race. Neither reached the 50% plus one vote threshold to win, so that’s why there will be a runoff.

“I am so excited! The people really showed up and showed out,” Harden said. “We just need you to get out there one more time! Tell a friend to tell a friend, go pick up people, because early voting is about to start again. Obviously, people want to see some change in the city. And I’m that change.”

WALB did reach out to Bill Love for an interview but he was not available.

WALB will bring you the runoff results on air and online on December 5.

