We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Suspicious letter possibly containing fentanyl sent to election office in Fulton County, officials say

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces reported threats against election...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces reported threats against election workers in Fulton County.(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday announced reported threats against election officials in Georgia.

Authorities are trying to determine who sent letters filled with fentanyl or other substances to local election offices across the country, the Associated Press reported. In a press conference, Raffensperger said his office was alerted yesterday that one of the five envelopes was sent to the Fulton County elections office. The mail is still in transit, and office staff are reportedly being trained on how to use Narcan, which can reverse drug overdoses.

Officials do not know what is in the envelope, but they “have to assume the worst and be prepared,” Raffensperger said.

“Some people like to call fentanyl a drug. It’s actually poison. It’ll kill you very quickly, very easily,” he added, saying he lost his son to a fentanyl overdose five years ago.

There is no immediate indication that any other election office in Georgia was a target for the letters, according to an advisory sent by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and obtained by The Associated Press. Fulton County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson said the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating, but had no further comment.

It was not immediately clear how authorities came to suspect that a letter might have been sent to the Fulton County election office or whether similar ones went to election offices in other states. In the advisory Thursday, Georgia officials warned counties to take precautions when handling mail.

“Dealing with suspicious mail threats targeting election offices is a critical concern for maintaining the personal safety of election personnel and the integrity and security of the electoral process,” the advisory said.

Raffensperger said “domestic terrorists” will not stop the public’s right to a fair election.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to check back throughout Tuesday night for live updates, as well as watch the WALB...
Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote 2023: South Georgia election result highlights
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
Fire at North Albany Walmart causes store to close early
The fire happened on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Exon gas station Tuesday night.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case

Latest News

The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
UPDATE: Albany Neighborhood Walmart to reopen Friday after gas line starts fire
Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, Georgia
Georgia movie studios ready to open with SAG-AFTRA strike ending
Albany Marine Base Logistic officials say there are over 3,000 veterans throughout South...
Albany Technical College honors veterans
New Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander named
New Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander named