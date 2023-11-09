New Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander named

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Major Victor Camp, the new ADDU Albany Drug Unit commander.

So what are your goals as you take over as the commander of the ADDU unit?

“I’m looking for. Us to be more proactive in the community. One of the biggest things that I’ve talked to the guys about here is net working with other agencies on the local level, the state level on the federal level. That gives us more resources to get out and do what we need to do. And I’m also looking at. Making sure that everybody that comes through these doors. To combat the drug problem or getting trained like they’re supposed to and going to training that they need to do their job efficiently and get it updated equipment for them to do their jobs. And like I said, the other resources working with GBI and the federal level that reaches out. A lot further than you know, us just trying to do things by ourselves.”

Now you’ve got a lot of experience. You worked on the drug unit. You’ve been with all the police 30 years. So you know this community. You know, the people. So how much is that experience going to help out?

“I think it’s it, it’s Going to help Out a lot. Even when, you know over 32 years with a PD and even after I retired, I was getting phone calls and. From people and I say, OK, let me make a call and put you in touch with somebody that can help you. So I missed it and this opportunity came along and I applied for it and I got the position. I still have a lot of contacts which is helpful with us getting. Like I said, reconnecting and networking on the state level. And the federal level. Are they? And also my experience being here for 15 years at the drug unit. I pretty much worked everything on the drug unit side, including canines, and I got two canine handlers here, so you know I can help them if there’s problems with the canines and also investigations. I’ve done that for years, so I think my knowledge and experience is going to help us move forward. Like I said, the biggest thing is being. Being more proactive and networking with other agencies to work well together.”

Major Victor Camp, the new commander of the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit. Thank you very much For joining us.

“Thank you, Jim.”

