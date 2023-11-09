We're Hiring Wednesday
Mornings foggy, weekend wet

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather returned with abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm low 80s on Wednesday. Tonight clear with patchy fog and cool low 50s. More clouds but still dry and warm on Thursday.

Another foggy morning on Friday gives way to an overcast, a slight chance of rain and the last round of warm upper 70s low 80s. Not as nice over the weekend as cool and unsettled pattern takes over. Scattered areas of light rain and a drop in temperatures will bring a few days of gloomy damp weather. It’s the first chance of measurable rainfall in about 4 weeks. By no means a drought buster but definitely welcomed.

Highs drop form the lows 80s to upper 60s near 70 on Saturday then low-mid 60s on Sunday. Lows go from the low 60s on Saturday and back into the 50s Sunday then 40s on Monday.

Early week gradual clearing and warming up!

