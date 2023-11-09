We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Lowndes County election supervisor speaks on online voting misinformation

Lowndes County Board of Elections says some information released about the 2023 election was...
Lowndes County Board of Elections says some information released about the 2023 election was false.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County election supervisor wants to clear up some misinformation they say was posted online to ensure voters that their votes counted.

Lowndes County Elections Supervisor Deb Cox says the software company that displays election data had an error, and multiple counties experienced this problem in Georgia’s 2023 municipal election.

“The votes were displaying correctly, but on the right side of the screen where it showed how many voters turned out, that wasn’t right. The percentage wasn’t right. But it has nothing to do with the equipment. Nothing to do with the vote totals, nothing to do with the count, nothing to do with the ballots, nothing to do with Dominion, nothing to do with the state, nothing to do with no ink. It was purely in displaying the results in the program provided by SCYTL,” Cox said.

Cox says they have 16 provisional ballots to count, but she says it doesn’t look like it will change the results of any races. She says everything will be certified on Monday at 5 p.m.

There will be one runoff in Lowndes County for the Valdosta City Council District 7 At-Large race between Nick Harden and Bill Love in December. We’ll bring you those results on air and online on December 5.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to check back throughout Tuesday night for live updates, as well as watch the WALB...
Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote 2023: South Georgia election result highlights
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
Fire at North Albany Walmart causes store to close early
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case
The fire happened on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Exon gas station Tuesday night.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident

Latest News

Nick Harden, left, and Bill Love.
Race for Valdosta City Council District 7 is headed to a runoff election
If there’s ever been proof that your vote counts, this is it.
No recount for Thomasville City Council race decided by 1 vote
At least nine South Georgia races will be heading to a runoff in December.
Valdosta City Council race headed to a December runoff
WALB's projected results for the Thomasville City Council District 2, Post 1 race
No recount for Thomasville City Council race decided by 1 vote