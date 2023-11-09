We're Hiring Wednesday
A+ Educator: Shaneshia Milton

By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB News 10 shines a light on a South Georgia teacher who goes well beyond their job description. We call it our A+ Educator of the month. That’s why we brought a surprise award for a teacher at Stringfellow Elementary School in Moultrie.

Congratulations, Mrs. Shaneshia Milton on being named an A+ Educator for November 2023. She was nominated over 43 times!

“My motto is if I have to be at school to teach you, you have to be at school to learn. So our thing is we have a connection together and we are only out if we are contagious. So I tell them I’m your extended family from home, so I’m your second mom,” said Milton, a 5th grade teacher at Stringfellow Elementary School.

Stanley Brownlee has seen some of the high and low points of Milton’s career. However, he instills one message for Milton:

“Just hang in there. It’s gold at the end of the rainbow. So she hung in there, and the first time she called me one morning and she said ‘you are talking to the teacher of the year’,” said Stanley Brownlee, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church.

Stringfellow Elementary School’s motto is “Our Zip Code Does Not Define Us.”

Principal Brian Knighton shares how he encourages every student to be a trailblazer.

“Just so happy for Ms. Milton and her family and the work she is doing. Sometimes as educators, they don’t get enough credit, but the work is in the pudding,” said Knighton.

Parents and students, it’s your time to vote for your favorite educator, and you can find those details by clicking here.

