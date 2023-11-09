We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Asian elephant at Saint Louis Zoo euthanized after rapid health decline

Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Matt Woods and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -- A zoo in Missouri is mourning the loss of a 52-year-old Asian elephant.

In a press release, the Saint Louis Zoo said Donna was euthanized Thursday morning after she experienced a rapid decline in health.

“All who knew and loved Donna will miss her greatly,” Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the zoo, said in the release.

Donna was born in the wild and arrived at the Saint Louis Zoo in 1971.

In October, she was diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism, which is caused by a tumor that secretes a hormone that controls the level of calcium in her body. As her tumor grew, the medication used to treat it became less effective.

An Asian elephant’s life expectancy while in the care of humans is about 47 years old.

Following Donna’s passing, seven elephants are left in the zoo’s care.

Donna is not the only elephant that has died at the zoo recently. Rani, another Asian elephant, died unexpectedly last month from a heart issue.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to check back throughout Tuesday night for live updates, as well as watch the WALB...
Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote 2023: South Georgia election result highlights
The fire happened Tuesday evening inside the Walmart in North Albany.
Fire at North Albany Walmart causes store to close early
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case
The fire happened on East Oglethorpe Boulevard near Exon gas station Tuesday night.
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident

Latest News

Through the "Grins and Glocks" promotion, certain Gladwell Orthodontics patients who sign up...
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment
Marines and supporters gathered Thursday to pay their respects to local marines.
Albany Marine Corps Logistics celebrates 248th birthday
FILE - People rally outside the Supreme Court in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood...
Department of Justice, civil rights group to appeal federal judge’s ruling declaring DACA illegal
Lowndes County Board of Elections says some information released about the 2023 election was...
Lowndes County election supervisor speaks on online voting misinformation
Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying...
Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife