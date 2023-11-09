Albany Neighborhood Walmart temporarily closed after gas line starts fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re learning new information about what caused a fire at the North Slappey Walmart in Albany Tuesday night.

When fire crews got on the scene, they were directed to the stock room at the back of the store where the fire broke out.

Marcus Glass, assistant fire chief with the Albany Fire Department, says crews were able to extinguish the fire once Albany Utilities turned off the gas.

Marcus Glass, Assistant Chief, Albany Fire Department (WALB)

“After that gas line had broke, gas began to come out and it was ignited by the pilot light of the water heater,” said Glass.

We talked with a shopper who did not want to be identified who was inside the store at the time of the fire.

“I stayed for about maybe 7 o’clock, and I watched as the smoke, it just filled up the whole store.” the shopper said. “There was some stock that was involved in it, and boxes, but to our determination, it didn’t go any further than that,” he added.

Chief Glass and the Walmart shopper credited the store’s evacuation plan that made sure everyone was calm.

“It was well organized and all the people didn’t panic. They just went out easy,” the shopper said.

“I believe that if it had not been for the sprinkler system getting there, and our fire department personnel getting there in a timely manner, it could’ve been worse than it was,” Glass said.

WALB reached out to Walmart for comment but currently, we have not yet heard back.

