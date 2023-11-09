Albany Marine Corps Logistics celebrates 248th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Marine Corps turns 248 years old on Friday. On Thursday, marines and supporters came together to host a proper birthday celebration.

“Simper fi Marines and Happy Birthday,” said Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Flowers, Adjutant Chief at Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base.

The ceremony on Thursday kicked off with a presentation of the flags. (walb)

On November 10, 1775, the Continental Marines were established to bring in more armed forces during the Revolutionary War. Throughout several wars in history’s past, thousands of marines sacrificed their lives. The Vietnam War claimed the most lives with over 40,000 casualties. Now today, with over 168,000 marines active nationwide, plenty of people are reflecting on that service.

“Being a marine is great. And if I had to do it over again, I’d do it the same way,” said Lt. Col. retired Bob Adams.

Adams has seen history happen right in front of him as he’s served 22 years as a marine. In 1971, he went to serve in the Vietnam War, which he describes as the most disheartening war, especially after he returned home.

“We were called baby killers and they told us the first thing you do when you get back to the States is take your uniform off. We’ve come a long way since 1972, ‘73, ‘74,” he said.

But on the eve of a celebration for decades of service to the Red, white and blue, Adams says he’s proud to see the community’s support for not only Marines but all veterans.

“Once a marine, always a marine,” Adams said.

A uniform pageant during the ceremony Thursday highlighted the Marines history form the very beginning. (walb)

While the celebrations kicked off Thursday, some Marines say they commemorate history every day.

“We celebrate as Marines every day. Semper Fidelis is always our mantra. That’s our motto and we look forward to each day and the opportunity to serve the American public,” said Col. Matthew Mckinney, Commanding officer of Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base.

Here’s a translation for us civilians... Semper Fidelis means always faithful. That’s something Flowers said he’s proud to have lived by for the past 17 years.

“It’s a great deal of honor for myself. I’ve sacrificed a lot from my personal life to help take care of Marines who I serve to help make sure they’re led properly, especially from a leadership standpoint. I wouldn’t go back and change anything,” he said. “Seeing and learning about the steps that marines who have paved the way for us to enjoy our birthday during a time of peace right now is something that I’m grateful for.”

Albany Marines said they are hoping in the years to come they can continue making history while honorably serving our country.

