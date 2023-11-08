We're Hiring Wednesday
Your Vote 2023: South Georgia election result highlights

These are the most popular wins from Tuesday's election.
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Polls are closed and South Georgia votes are in. Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday’s races.

Race results aren’t official until approved by the Georgia Secretary of States Office. However, with most voter results in from county offices, WALB can project multiple wins in races across South Georgia.

Dougherty County/Albany

All incumbents won reelection for all Albany races, including Albany Mayor Bo Dorough with 53% of the vote.

Dougherty County approved its TSPLOST, which will raise over $88 million to support transportation funds over 20 calendar year quarters.

Lowndes County/Valdosta

Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson won reelection, by the same margin as Dorough, with 53% of the vote.

Most incumbents won their races throughout the county.

The Hahira Sunday alcohol sales referendum passed with 66% of the vote.

Thomas County

A challenger wins Thomasville City Council District 1, Post 1 with Lucinda Brown defeating incumbent Wanda Warren with 70% of the vote.

A close race for Thomasville City Council District 2, Post 1 with a one-vote difference between Royal Baker, III leading 824-823 over incumbent Jay Flowers.

Berrien County

WALB can project three challenger wins against incumbent candidates in Berrien County.

Some of the races include Derek Joiner with 55% of the vote over incumbent Antonio Carter for Nashville City Council Post 2.

Daniel Griner with 72% of the vote over incumbent Carla Gibson-Wright for Alapaha City Council Post 5.

Jarrett Dean with 69% of the vote over incumbent Kevin Ivery Alapaha City Council Post 4.

Colquitt County

Challenger James Baker won Ellenton City Council Post 6 over incumbent Kathy Branch.

Colquitt’s SPLOST also passed with issues with 78% voting ‘yes.’

For the full election results and our continuing coverage, click here.

