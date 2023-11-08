Skip to content
We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators
Town and Country
Your Vote 2023
Meet the Candidates
Watch Live
Latest Video
WALB News Now
News
Weather
Sports
Submit a News Tip
Send it to 10
Home
Watch WALB Live
WALB on Roku
WALB News Now
A+ Educators
Nominate an A+ Educator
Sunbelt Ag Expo
Agriculture News
News
Local News
Meet the Candidates
Agriculture
Civil Rights Legacy
Crime
Education
Editorials
Health
Good News
Politics
2024 Elections
Local Elections
Multimedia
Investigate
National
State
County News
Atkinson
Baker
Ben Hill
Berrien
Brooks
Calhoun
Clinch
Coffee
Colquitt
Cook
Crisp
Decatur
Dooly
Dougherty
Early
Echols
Grady
Irwin
Lanier
Lee
Lowndes
Miller
Mitchell
Quitman County
Randolph
Seminole
Sumter
Terrell
Thomas
Tift
Turner
Webster
Wilcox
Worth
Submit a News Tip
Push It Forward
Weather
Radar
Weather Academy
First View 10 Cameras
Hurricane Coverage
Closings
Sports
College Sports
Fish and Game Forecast
High School Sports
Locker Room Report
Sports Talk
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Latest Video
Programming
Programming Schedule
Community
Town and Country
We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Civil Rights Legacy
Calendar
Dialogue This Week
Editorial
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Heroes Among Us Submission Form
Noon News
Proud to be a Farmer
Send it to 10
The Shoppes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Gray Television Careers
Advertise Your Business
Contests
Day Trippin'
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Turkey and the Arts
Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By
WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here
Fire at North Albany Walmart causes store to close early
19-year-old woman from Americus killed in shooting near Georgia State University
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident
Here’s everything you need to know for Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia
Latest News
Turkey and the Arts
How to Feel Like a Billionaire and Old Soul Coffee
Feeling like a Billionaire with Old Soul Coffee
How to Feel Like a Billionaire and Old Soul Coffee