Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames in Albany Tuesday night incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A tractor-trailer went up in flames Tuesday evening and was blocking lanes on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The fire blocked lanes on East Oglethorpe Boulevard. (Chiquita Michele Greene)

Witnesses say the driver heard some sparks coming from the front of the truck. That’s when they said he was able to stop and get out of the truck in time before flames engulfed the front cabin of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the fire. (Chiquita Michele Greene)

Albany Police and Albany Fire Department are working to clear the area on East Oglethorpe Boulevard. WALB is waiting to hear back from officials about if the driver or anyone suffered from any injuries.

