Tifton man pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old girl in fatal 2020 stabbing case

Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss
Photo of Semaj Antonio Moss(WALB)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man has pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal stabbing of a 9-year-old victim in 2020.

Semaj Antonio Moss pleaded guilty on Wednesday to malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He has already been sentenced to life without parole.

Moss, who was 18 at the time, entered the home of 9-year-old Alazia “Ally” Johnson on the night of October 5, 2020, and stabbed her several times, according to a statement from District Attorney’s Office Bryce Johnson. Alazia had passed away the morning after she was stabbed.

“There’s nothing we can do to bring this nine year old child back to her family, but today justice was done, and the citizens of Tifton are assured that Semaj Moss will never harm anyone again,” said Bryce Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

