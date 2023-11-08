Rain and cooler temps on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunny skies dominated with warm 80s Tuesday. Tonight clear and seasonably cool lows upper 40s. Looking and feeling just as nice tomorrow . Sunshine holds midweek as highs top the low 80s once again.

Increasing clouds and rain-free with warm 80s on Thursday. Friday clouds thicken ahead of a cold front that’ll bring rain chances and cooler temperatures back through the weekend. Not a big rain event however it’s welcome following this long dry spell. Cloudy with scattered showers and cool highs low 70s on Saturday then chilly mid 60s on Sunday. Definitely a cool and damp weekend.

Clouds linger with a slight chance of rain on Monday otherwise remaining cool with near to below average temperatures into midweek.

