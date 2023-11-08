We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Polls are now closed in South Georgia, get election results here

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Stay with WALB for local race results across all of Southwest Georgia.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Polls have officially closed in South Georgia and across the state.

WALB is committed to covering as many local races as we can. In that spirit, we are covering 96 total races across South Georgia.

Click here for election results.

Be sure to check back throughout Tuesday night for live updates, as well as watch the WALB homepage for automatic updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open across all counties in Georgia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s everything you need to know for Tuesday’s election in Southwest Georgia
The teen has no serious injuries.
Teen shot while walking down a street in Albany, suspect unknown
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg recently closed.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Leesburg permanently closes
The family was joined by experts when they returned to the cemetery to search for more remains.
More remains discovered in Albany missing persons case
At around 11:45 a.m., two students were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of the...
Student hospitalized, released after fight at Early County High School

Latest News

Highlighting races across South Georgia, Your Choice 2023
Your Choice 2023, Highlighting races across South Georgia
Both candidates said that voting is important, especially in municipal elections to ensure that...
Valdosta voters to elect next mayor, how the ccandidates will implement change in the city
All polls across South Georgia will stay open until 7 p.m.
Highlights of WALB local race coverage on Election Day 2023
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Stay with WALB for local race results across all of Southwest Georgia.
WALB's final local race update before polls close